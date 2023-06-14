Davido reveals his late son, Ifeanyi, has a younger brother (Video)

Nigerian Afropop star David Adeleke known professionally in music circles as Davido has revealed that his late son Ifeanyi has a younger brother named Dawson.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner who made the revelation during an interview with YouTuber, Anas Bukhash, said that Dawson is presently in London with his mother.

While the interviewer was talking about his daughters, Davido interrupted and said, “I’ve a son too. Like, Ifeanyi has a little brother.”

He also revealed that his second daughter Hailey is a carbon copy of his late mother. According to him, his mother was a reincarnation in Hailey as he named her after his mum.

“I named both of my daughters part of my mother. Hailey, my second daughter, is the exact replica of my mother. It’s like she came in her.

