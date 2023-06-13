People thought my career was over after I ventured into gospel music —Kcee

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known in music circles as Kcee has stated that people thought his career was over after he ventured into gospel music.

Kcee who made the remarks in an interview with Cool FM, Lagos, which was shared on Monday said that many thought it was over for him and he was close to the end of his career.

However, Kcee said that he has made money from gospel music as his gospel album, ‘Cultural Praise’ with Okwesili Eze Group, which was released in 2021, was his most streamed record to date.

He said, “When I did a gospel collection and a lot of people were like, ‘It’s over, he is actually going close to his village. Now he’s taking the music to the village. I think he is moving from his town to a village’.

“That was horrible. When I heard that I was like, ‘Okay, let’s see how that works’. And it didn’t happen. I made more money from it; more than any ever before in my whole career.”

Kcee said that he was certain that the album would be a financial hit even before it was released.

“I knew I was going to make a lot of money. I fought with a lot of people before I released it. They said that this one is 10 mins and a lot of people in this generation do not have that patience. That project has been my highest stream project ever”, the singer added.

