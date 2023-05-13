Charly Boy berates Kcee, E Money for calling MC Oluomo a ‘great man’

The former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Charly Boy has called out Kcee and his younger brother Emeka Okonkwo (popularly known as E-Money) for rubbing shoulders with the Lagos State Parks Management Committee (LSPMC), Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya.

This came after a video on social media showed the pair (Kcee and E Money) hosting Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya in their mansion where they gave him drinks and money and called him a ‘great man’.

Charly Boy who expressed his disgust at the development, lambasted KCee and E Money for hosting MC Oluomo whom he claimed intimidated and incited violence especially against the Igbos in Lagos during the last general elections.

While sharing the viral video of KCee and E Money hosting MC Oluomo, he wrote thus; “MC Oluomo intimated Igbos in Lagos. Even led a campaign that resulted in physical assault on Igbos. But according to E-money, MC is a great and powerful man. @MairoEnoch Can someone help me understand this video we just watched? Am confused.”

