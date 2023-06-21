Charly Boy threatens to sue record company over alleged breach of contract

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, has threatened to sue a record company over an alleged breach of contract signed 35 years ago.

Charly Boy had through his counsel, Rockson Igelige of Rockson Legal, said he would drag Premier Records Limited to court for violating their terms of agreement over musical contracts.

In a letter dated June 19, 2023, Charly Boy said he signed Artists Recording Contracts with Premier Records Limited in 1988, 1990, and recently which had since expired but the company was still breaching the agreement signed by both parties.

He also gave Premiere Records a 30-day ultimatum to hand over the master tapes, artworks, promo collateral for the relevant music, and other confidential information with the company to him or face immediate legal action.

The letter read: “Our client informed us that the terms of the Artists Recording contracts he entered with your company (as Polydor Record) in 1988, and as (Polygram Records Limited) in 1990, and as (Premier Records Limited) subsequently, have ended by expiration of time.

“In this wise, we have our client’s instructions to formally inform your company to stop a further breach of our client’s copyrights to the musical works under the musical albums and single(s) produced during the aforesaid expired contract period, especially as the condition precedent, as well as the consideration for the contracts, were not met and furnished.

“This also serves as a legal notice that further breach after the receipt of this letter will attract legal action. Please find below the aforementioned songs and/or albums: (1) 1990: 2. Big Bottom 3. Aids 4. Sexy Lady 5. Mama 6. Nwata Miss (2). U-Turn: 1. Akula 2. Sheri 3. Comfort 4. Civilian Barrack 5. Akula (Instrumental) (3). Reality: 1. Monkey 2. Family Support 3. No.6 Man 4. Give My Life 5. Lagos Life 6. Baby Come Back.

“Further, on our client’s instructions, we demand that your company hand over our client’s master tapes, artworks, promo collateral for the music, and other relevant and confidential information with your company within 30 days of the date of this letter. We also demand your company’s payment of our client’s outstanding royalties.

“We hope and trust that your company will comply with our client’s modest demands.”

