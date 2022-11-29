Metro
Charly Boy accuses APC of crowd-renting (VIDEO)
Veteran Nigerian musician and social activist, Charles Oputa, who is better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of paying people to attend the party’s campaign rallies.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the self-acclaimed Area Fada shared a video which captured a man in a bus giving out N1,000 each to those on board who were wearing APC caps and T-shirts.
Read also:Charly Boy predicts Nigeria’s future should certain ‘vagabonds’ remain in power
In his caption to the post, Charly Boy accused the ruling party of crippling the nation’s economy, saying APC made Nigeria the “Poverty Capital of the World”.
He wrote:
“APC paying money to rent a crowd for their rallies. What a shame. They first made the country the Poverty Capital of the World, and now they’re shamelessly renting crowds for their rallies openly.
“Anyways, collect your money but wake up”
Watch the video below.
APC paying money to rent crowd for their rallies. What a shame. They first made the country the Poverty Capital of the World and now they're shamelessly renting crowds for their rallies openly.
Anyways, collect your money but wake up.
Der fathers. pic.twitter.com/I2asz6AoJJ
— Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) November 29, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...