Charly Boy accuses APC of crowd-renting (VIDEO)

Veteran Nigerian musician and social activist, Charles Oputa, who is better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of paying people to attend the party’s campaign rallies.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the self-acclaimed Area Fada shared a video which captured a man in a bus giving out N1,000 each to those on board who were wearing APC caps and T-shirts.

In his caption to the post, Charly Boy accused the ruling party of crippling the nation’s economy, saying APC made Nigeria the “Poverty Capital of the World”.

He wrote:

“APC paying money to rent a crowd for their rallies. What a shame. They first made the country the Poverty Capital of the World, and now they’re shamelessly renting crowds for their rallies openly.

“Anyways, collect your money but wake up”

Watch the video below.

APC paying money to rent crowd for their rallies. What a shame. They first made the country the Poverty Capital of the World and now they're shamelessly renting crowds for their rallies openly.

Anyways, collect your money but wake up.

Der fathers. pic.twitter.com/I2asz6AoJJ — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) November 29, 2022

