Ondo: APC governorship aspirants pass vote of no confidence on Ododo

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Ondo State have passed a vote of no confidence in the primary election committee headed by the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo.

The primary election to pick the APC governorship candidate in the November 16 election took place in 203 wards across the state on Saturday.

One of the aspirants, Gbenga Edema, told journalists that Governor Ododo did not follow the due process laid down by the party’s national leadership.

He decried the delay in the release of electoral materials meant for the election.

Edema said: “As I’m speaking to you at past 10:00 a.m., no electoral materials have been distributed.

“We have been here with others before 7:00 a.m. because the secretary of the committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, told us during the stakeholders’ meeting that the materials would be distributed to the electoral officers at the BON Hotel, Akure.

“He told us that the accreditation would start between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and that voting would commence by 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

READ ALSO: INEC to monitor APC, PDP governorship primaries in Ondo

“But what we are hearing now is that the election has been concluded and the result announced.

“We asked the chairman, but he had no answer to our questions.

“We are not people that could be manipulated by godfathers. So, we are asking our national leadership that if they are not ready, they should postpone it until the right thing is done.”

Similarly, Mr. Sola Ajisafe, who represented Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, one of the aspirants, said there was no election in the state.

“My people have been calling me that no single material has been distributed in their wards.

“What is playing out here is connivance and agreement by Governor Ododo to short-change the people of the state and reduce our capacity to choose our leader.

“We are saying that they should reschedule another election because this election did not even hold.

“This is another form of failure. Ododo has not performed his responsibility concerning this election. This is an anti-democratic process,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now