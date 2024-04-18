INEC to monitor APC, PDP governorship primaries in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will monitor the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary slated for Saturday in Ondo State.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, told journalists the commission would also monitor the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 16 other political parties in the state.

Babalola added that political parties had notified the commission of their intentions to conduct governorship primary elections in the state.

She said: “We are empowered by the constitution under Section 153 and paragraph F (15) of the third schedule to monitor the activities of the political parties, which include the conduct of their congresses, conventions and primaries.

“So, as regards the APC primary coming up on Saturday, which the party has adopted a direct method of primary, we are ready for the monitoring.

“Our people are on the field, we are ready to cover the primary and we will make sure we report according to what we see on the ground.”

She implored the parties to provide a level playing ground for their aspirants.

“I will advice all political parties to play according to the rules of the parties and not to encourage any form of violence.

“And political parties should not allow hate speech that is capable of heating up the polity,” Babalola added.

