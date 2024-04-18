PDP BoT laments real cause of crisis in party, says deliberate litigations stalling resolution

The Board of Trustee (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged a plot by members to subvert the constitution of the party through intentional litigations in the issues concerning the Chairmanship and Secretary of the party.

The BoT Chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, stated this during the opening session of the BoT meeting prior to the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party headquarters on Thursday.

In his address to the members of the board, and other stakeholders, Wabara said one of the issues weighing heavily on the “collective conscience of members of the party is the leadership of the party as it stands.”

Wabara recalled events that led to the ousting of the former National Chairman of the Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He, however, assert that “the current acting chairman has spent over a year in office whereas as the usual practice of the party, the region from whence the national officer hails from should have produced a viable candidate to complete the tenure of the former national officer.

“Furthermore, the contentious issue surrounding the office of the National Secretary has regrettably sown seeds of discord within our party. The ambiguity surrounding this position has led to confusion and internal strife, hindering our collective efforts to pursue our noble objectives.

READ ALSO: Melaye, Ortom clash at PDP meeting over ex-governor’s support for Tinubu (Video)

“The solutions to these two challenges are clearly imbibed in our party’s constitution but deliberate litigations have made the application of these constitutional solutions impossible.”

He added that the NEC presented an “invaluable opportunity for us to reflect on the state of our party, the challenges we face, and the imperative steps needed to propel us forward on the path of progress and unity.”

“As leaders, we feel the pulse of Nigerians and particularly members of our great party in their demand and quest for direction at this critical time in the life of our party, the PDP and dear nation, Nigeria.

“Nigerians are currently passing through a perilous time and their earnest expectation is for us as a party to put our house in order and effectively lead the charge to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We must therefore go into this meeting with the determination and resolve to urgently come up with practical solutions to the challenges facing our Party at this time,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now