Politics
Ayu led PDP to desert of Gomorrah —Shehu Sani
A former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday said the former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu led the opposition party into a worse situation.
The party on Tuesday confirmed the removal of the former lawmaker and immediately replaced him with Umar Damagum as the acting National Chairman of the party.
This came few days after a Federal High Court in Benue had temporarily barred Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.
Ayu was at the centre of the crisis that contributed to the poor performance of the party during the 2023 general elections.
His resignation had been the condition given by five governors of the party, including Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde, who had refused to support the presidential bid of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Sani, who reacted to Ayu’s resignation in a series of tweets, accused him of leading the opposition party into a more devastating situation.
Read also:Shehu Sani advocates strict sanctions against electoral offenders
The former lawmaker, however, noted that nothing much would have happened in the party even though the former chairman had stepped aside earlier before the election.
He mocked the disappointing performance of most of the aggrieved governors in the just-concluded election.
Sani wrote: “Ayu met the party in the City of Sodom and tried his possible best and led it to the desert of Gomorrah.
“The fact is that even if Ayu had stepped down before the election, nothing much could have changed; because those opposed to him were also struggling to survive and at the end couldn’t help themselves much.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...