Ayu led PDP to desert of Gomorrah —Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday said the former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu led the opposition party into a worse situation.

The party on Tuesday confirmed the removal of the former lawmaker and immediately replaced him with Umar Damagum as the acting National Chairman of the party.

This came few days after a Federal High Court in Benue had temporarily barred Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Ayu was at the centre of the crisis that contributed to the poor performance of the party during the 2023 general elections.

His resignation had been the condition given by five governors of the party, including Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde, who had refused to support the presidential bid of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Sani, who reacted to Ayu’s resignation in a series of tweets, accused him of leading the opposition party into a more devastating situation.

The former lawmaker, however, noted that nothing much would have happened in the party even though the former chairman had stepped aside earlier before the election.

He mocked the disappointing performance of most of the aggrieved governors in the just-concluded election.

Sani wrote: “Ayu met the party in the City of Sodom and tried his possible best and led it to the desert of Gomorrah.

“The fact is that even if Ayu had stepped down before the election, nothing much could have changed; because those opposed to him were also struggling to survive and at the end couldn’t help themselves much.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

