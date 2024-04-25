PDP gears up for crucial governorship primary election in Ondo

The stage is set for a pivotal governorship primary election in Ondo State as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares to choose its flagbearer for the upcoming gubernatorial polls.

The election, scheduled to take place today at the International Culture and Events Centre in Akure, the state capital, will see seven aspirants vie for the coveted ticket.

A seven-man committee, chaired by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has been constituted to oversee the primary election process.

This committee’s role is crucial in ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election, as the party seeks to present a united front ahead of the main election.

The seven aspirants cleared by the Senator Sam-Egwu-led screening committee to contest in the indirect primary election are a diverse group of individuals with varying political experiences.

They include a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, as well as Bamidele Akingboye, Adeolu Akinwumi, Sola Ebiseeni, John Mafo, Kolade Akinjo, and Bosun Arebuwa.

According to Kennedy Peretei, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Ondo State, a total of 627 delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state are expected to participate in the election.

The accreditation of delegates is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am, setting the stage for a potentially intense and competitive election.

The outcome of this primary election will not only determine the PDP’s flagbearer but also have significant implications for the party’s chances in the main election.

As such, the party’s leadership and stakeholders will be keenly watching the proceedings, hoping for a peaceful and credible election that will strengthen the party’s position in the state.

In the coming hours, the political landscape of Ondo State will be shaped by the events unfolding at the International Culture and Events Centre.

As the delegates cast their votes, they will be determining not only the future of the PDP in the state but also the trajectory of Ondo State’s political trajectory in the years to come.

