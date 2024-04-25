CJN Ariwoola calls for sweeping reforms in justice sector

In a clarion call for transformative change, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in the justice sector during the National Summit on Justice in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ariwoola stressed that far-reaching constitutional, statutory, and operational reforms are imperative to meet the public’s aspirations and yearnings for an efficient and fair justice system.

Ariwoola highlighted the need for a critical examination of the legal framework, identifying gaps and inconsistencies that hinder the efficient administration of justice.

He emphasized the importance of bold legislative reforms that reflect the evolving needs of society while upholding the principles of fairness, equality, and human rights.

The CJN said, “Constitutional, statutory and operational reforms in the justice sector are imperative in meeting the aspirations and yearnings of the general public.

“We must critically examine our legal framework, identifying gaps and inconsistencies that hinder the efficient administration of justice.

“Moreover, we must be bold in our pursuit of legislative reforms that reflect the evolving needs of our society while upholding the principles of fairness, equality, and human rights.”

The CJN’s remarks come at a time when the justice system faces mounting challenges, including delays, corruption, and inadequate infrastructure. The summit, which brought together stakeholders from the judiciary, legal profession, and civil society, aims to address these issues and chart a new course for the justice sector.

Ariwoola’s call for reforms resonates with the public’s growing demand for a more responsive and accountable justice system. The CJN’s leadership and commitment to reform have raised hopes for a more efficient and fair justice system that serves the needs of all Nigerians.

As the justice sector embarks on this transformative journey, the CJN’s words serve as a guiding light, emphasizing the need for bold action and collective commitment to create a justice system that truly serves the people.

The success of these reforms will depend on the collaboration and dedication of all stakeholders, but with the CJN’s vision and leadership, a brighter future for the justice sector looks increasingly possible.

