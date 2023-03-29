Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday 29th March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Finally, Ayu steps down as PDP National Chairman

National chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday finally stepped down from the position after weeks and months of refusing to give in.Read more

2. Kalu seeks Buhari’s support over his intention to run for Senate President

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for Senate President.Read more

3. SGF Mustapha says election petitions will not scuttle Tinubu’s inaugurationl

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has stated that the transfer of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect Bola Tinubu will not be hampered by the ongoing legal procedures surrounding the 2023 election.Read more

4. Ortom accepts defeat in Senatorial race, withdraws case against APC’s Zaml

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, issued an apology to everyone he may have offended during his tenure in office on Tuesday.Read more

5. UK envoy Llewellyn-Jones better suited for a flight attendant role —Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has called for the recall of the United Kingdom envoy to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, for getting involved in the country’s politics and threatening a visa ban on selected Nigerian politicians.Read more

6. Investors lose over N341 billion in Nigerian stock market

Some investors in Nigerian stock market lost N341.09 billion on Tuesday after the equity capitalisation depreciated from Monday’s N29.28 trillion.Read more

7. United Capital slammed with N260m lawsuits, hit with regulatory fine

United Capital, led by Peter Ashade, faces an operational risk as the asset management and securities trading company is dragged into lawsuits that could lead to a financial loss.Read more

8. Hard times for commuters as Lagos plans to end 50% slash in bus fares

Lagos State has announced that the 50 percent reduction in the fares of government buses which came into effect on February 8, will be discontinued from April 1.Read more

9. Lagos Market Fire: 1 killed, 7 injured, 580 shops razed, 4 looters arrested —NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has given an update on a fire incident that occurred at the popular Balogun Market in Lagos on Tuesday morning, confirming that one person was killed while seven others sustained injuries in the inferno.Read more

10. Again, no Olympic men’s football for Nigeria as U-23 Eagles crash in AFCON race

Nigeria will not participate in the next Olympic Games after the U-23 Eagles fell quite early in the race to qualifg for the competition.Read more

