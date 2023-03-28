Lagos Market Fire: 1 killed, 7 injured, 580 shops razed, 4 looters arrested —NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has given an update on a fire incident that occurred at the popular Balogun Market in Lagos on Tuesday morning, confirming that one person was killed while seven others sustained injuries in the inferno.

The agency which posted the update on its website on Tuesday evening, said the deceased and injured persons were evacuated by the medical team, while four hoodlums who were alleged to have been looting wares from the affected shops were arrested by the police.

In the statement, NEMA said:

“No. 32 Gbajumo street, Lagos Island, Lagos State fire has been brought under total control.

“The building from Pent floor used as store to 5th and 4th floors have shown signs of falling due to the heat.

“Federal, State and Local response agencies are on ground. The fire was said to have started around 10:00 hours and also affected a three storey building besides the five storey building.

“The three storey building was completely burnt down.The blockwork part of the five storey building collapsed and was left with only the metal part standing.

“350 shops located on the five storey building were completely burnt down while the other building had 230 shops.

“One fatality was recorded with seven persons injured. The deceased and the injured have been evacuated while four hoodlums looting the affected shops were arrested by the police.”

