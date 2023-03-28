Politics
Kalu seeks Buhari’s support over his intention to run for Senate President
Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for Senate President.
This was amidst the ongoing lobbying for the next leadership of the upper and lower chambers of the 10th National Assembly.
Other lawmakers who have openly declared their intentions to run for the same seat are Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano Central); and Sani Musa (Niger East).
Kalu, who spoke to journalists after meeting with Buhari in the Villa, advocated the zoning of the seat to the South-East.
Read also:Lobby to zone Senate presidency to S'East begins, as group echoes Kalu, Umahi
The lawmaker insisted the decision would ensure stability of the incoming administration and bring peace to the security-ravaged region.
Kalu said: “I was received this afternoon by President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) in the State House. It was an honour to present my certificate of return to Mr President and to thank him for the attention he gave Abia North Senatorial District in the last three years.
“I also intimated Mr President of my intention to run for the office of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.”
