Ogbonnaya Onu an intellectual giant – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of a former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Onu died in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness on Thursday.

He was 72.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the former president was Onu was one of Nigeria’s most outstanding scientific minds and intellectuals.

He described the former Abia State governor as a notable politician and extended his condolences to his family.

Buhari said: “He (Onu) was an intellectual giant.

“My heart goes out to his family, the government and people of Abia State and the country at large.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now