Ogbonnaya Onu an intellectual giant – Buhari
Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of a former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.
Onu died in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness on Thursday.
He was 72.
In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the former president was Onu was one of Nigeria’s most outstanding scientific minds and intellectuals.
He described the former Abia State governor as a notable politician and extended his condolences to his family.
Buhari said: “He (Onu) was an intellectual giant.
“My heart goes out to his family, the government and people of Abia State and the country at large.
“May his soul rest in peace.”
