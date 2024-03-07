EMEFIELE: Buhari, SGF signatures forged to move $6.2m from CBN, Forensic expert reveals

A forensic document examiner seconded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bamaiyi Haruna, has revealed that the analysis conducted on the documents used to release $6.2m from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in February 2023 showed that they were forged.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that on February 8, 2023, the EFCC alleged that a former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, connived with one Odoh Ocheme, who is now said to be on the run, to obtain $6.2m from the apex bank, by forging former President Muhammadu Buhari, and his then Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha’s signatures.

Emefiele reportedly claimed that it was requested by Mustapha via a letter dated 26th January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/.

The EFCC also alleged that Emefiele, in January 2023, forged a document titled: “RE: PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE ON FOREIGN ELECTION OBSERVER MISSIONS,” dated 26 January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.

At the last adjourned date, Mustapha, noted that the documents was not from Buhari’s office

Mustapha also told the court that the Federal Government had no business with foreign election observers.

Haruna, who is the sixth prosecution witness in the matter, also uncovered that the real signatures of Buhari and the ex-SGF analysed with the ones in the documents were not the same.

He said: “Also, the form and formation of the disputed signatures marked X1 and Specimen signature A2 were also found to be different in respect to pen movement impulses. Initial and terminal strokes, loop formation, presence of tremors, and individual characteristics.

“This is also a confirmation that the author of the specimen signature marked A2 did not rhyme with the signature of Boss Mustapha on the disputed document marked X1.”

The Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), applied to the court to tender the forensic report dated January 25, 2024, and other documents attached as exhibits.

However, Emefiele’s lawyer, Mathew Burkaa (SAN), did not oppose.

Justice Hamza Muazu later admitted as evident and marked them exhibits FDE.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now