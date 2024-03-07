Rescue abducted Borno women, Reps urge security agents

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, called on security agencies to rescue about 300 women kidnapped in Borno State last week.

According to reports, the women were taken into custody by suspected Boko Haram jihadists while searching for firewood in the forest of Gamboru Ngala.

The member representing Bama/Ngala/Kalabalge Federal Constituency of Borno State, Zainab Gimba, while moving a motion on a matter of urgent public importance on the floor of the House on Thursday, described the abduction as worrisome like the April 2014 abduction of school girls in Chibok.

Gimba said: “I want to bring to the notice of the House that about 300 women were abducted while fetching firewood for domestic and commercial purposes in my constituency.

“I am calling on security agencies to as a matter of urgency, see to the rescue of these women who went in search of their daily bread.

“The House notes that this is the second biggest number of abductions after the Chibok girls abduction that took place in 2014 even though, some of those girls are still in captivity.”

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over plenary, in his remarks, described the incident as a sad development and called on security agents to step up their search for the abducted women.

“We, as a House are pained that the families of the abducted persons are going through what they are going through at the moment

“In the spirit of the International Women’s Day Celebration tomorrow (Friday), we pray that these women and those still in captivity be freed from their abductors.

“There is no better way to celebrate Women’s Day without calling for the protection and release of these women.

Following the resolution of the House, the motion was referred to the Committee on Defence and National Emergency Management Agency.

