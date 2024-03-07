JUST IN: Bandits invade Kaduna school, abduct over hundred pupils, staff

Bandits on Thursday reportedly invaded the LEA Primary School, Kuriga in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting over a hundred pupils and some staff members from the school.

Reports indicate the attack yoo place while students were gathered for the morning assembly. The gunmen reportedly opened fire, injuring at least one pupil, before seizing a yet-to-be-confirmed number of students and staff members.

Local sources report pandemonium erupted as parents and residents rushed to the scene in the aftermath of the attack. Security forces have been deployed to the area, and a search operation is underway to locate the missing individuals.

A source, who is a resident of the area, said no fewer than 100 pupils were taken away by the bandits who stormed the town in large numbers.

It was also gathered that the head teacher of the school as well as other staff were among those abducted by the criminals.

This incident marks the latest in a string of abductions targeting at educational institutions in Nigeria’s northwest region. Kaduna State, in particular, has been plagued by repeated attacks by armed groups, often described as bandits, who kidnap civilians for ransom.

The Kaduna State government and federal authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

