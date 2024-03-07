NAF claims terrorists leaders, fighters, killed, hideouts destroyed in Katsina, Zamfara

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF), says sustained air strikes conducted by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji, have killed scores of terrorist leaders and their fighters while several of their hideouts were destroyed in Katsina and Zamfara States in the last end week.

A statement on Thursday by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the air strikes were carried out after intelligence reports revealed the presence of the armed terrorists in the locations.

The statement titled “Air strikes conducted by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji

on terrorists’ enclaves in Safana Local Government of Katsina State have yielded the requisite outcome”, said assessment done after the operations revealed that several terrorists were killed while others escaped with injuries.

“The strikes carried out on March 5, 2024, were executed at the stronghold of the infamous terrorist leader, Maudi Maudi, and several other terrorist kingpins situated south of Tsaskiya in Safana LGA of Katsina State,” the statement reads.

“The strikes were prompted by painstaking Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance operations conducted in the targeted vicinity where clusters of huts were observed amid rocky terrain.

“The surveillance also confirmed a substantial presence of armed terrorists loitering among the huts, after which the authorisation to strike was obtained.

“A post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealed the targeted location engulfed in flames, with a few survivors observed fleeing to safety.

“Though several terrorists were eliminated, it remains unconfirmed if Maudi Maudi was among those neutralised,” he added.

Gabkwet also said similar air strikes conducted in Zamfara eliminated several terrorists and destroyed his their.

“Similar strikes were also carried out on 6 March 2024 at the stronghold of a notorious terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Na-Shama, situated to the East of Ussu village within the Nasarawar Mailayi District in the Birnin Magaji LGA of Zamfara State.

“Reliable human intelligence has confirmed the neutralization of several of Na-Shama’s associates and the total obliteration of his camp and logistics. It is yet to be confirmed if Na-Shama was among the victims.

“The precision strikes by NAF aircraft have continued to give the expected outcomes with the elimination of several terrorists and the destruction of their means of mobility.

“These efforts served to protect civilian lives as well as disrupt their logistics support bases and motorcycles.

“This proactive approach aligns with the mission objectives of Operation Hadarin Daji, which majorly focuses on securing the Northwestern region of Nigeria from the menace of terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry,” Gabkwet said.

