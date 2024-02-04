Metro
NAF kills terrorists, destroys Katsina hideout of bandits in airstrikes
The Nigerian Air Force, on Sunday, revealed that several terrorists were killed during a joint operation by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji and troops of the Nigerian Army.
According to NAF, terrorists’ hideouts on Tora Hills in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State were equally destroyed.
NAF, in a statement on Sunday by its Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, noted that the airstrikes by the NAF jet enabled the ground troops to carry out successful clearance operations.
The statement read: “A well-planned and coordinated joint operation between the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji and the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on 30 January 2024, has led to the elimination of several terrorists and destruction of their enclave located on Tora Hills in Safana LGA of Katsina State.
NAF destroys six illegal refineries in Rivers
“The location was first struck by NAF aircraft, after which the ground troops successfully mopped up fleeing terrorists. Footages from the Battle Damage Assessment as well as feedback received from other sources revealed that the air strikes significantly degraded the capabilities of the terrorists which then facilitated a hitch-free clearance operation by troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.
“The joint operation did not only result in the neutralisation of several terrorists and destruction of their hideouts on the hill but also offered the ground troops the opportunity to ascend and clear Tsora Hill, which had hitherto served as a hiding place for terrorists in Safana LGA.”
