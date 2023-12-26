NAF destroys six illegal refineries in Rivers

The Air Component of Operation Delta Safe on Saturday destroyed six illegal oil refining sites in Opu Arugbana, Degema local government area of Rivers State.

The Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the air strikes were in continuation of efforts to rid the Niger Delta of oil thieves and oil pipeline vandals.

The spokesman said the illegal sites were clustered within a radius of about 80 metres at a location about 6 nautical miles south of Opu Arugbana.

Gabkwet said: “Despite the festive season, air operations against criminals in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country continue unabated.

“The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has commended the efforts of the Air Component Commanders in all the theatres of operation.

“Abubakar, who spent the Christmas Day with troops in the North-East and currently in Katsina to fete troops, called on them not to rest until criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now