Metro
Amotekun arrests 8 suspected cultists in Osun
The South-West security network, Amotekun Corps, has arrested eight suspected cult members in Osun State.
The Commander of Osun State Amotekun Corps, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), told journalists on Tuesday in Osogbo that the suspects were arrested in a joint operation with the police last Thursday and Monday.
He said the suspects were among those who attacked personnel of the Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad on Saturday.
The commander added that the suspects were arrested during the Iwude Ijesa Celebration in Ilesa Town.
He listed the suspects as Kareem Ojo (32), Adedamola Salamo, (26), Olatunji Ezekiel (24), Adeyeye Adekunle (33), and Tope Oguntade (35).
The remaining three – Adetunde Adeolu, Ajayi Wale, and Busuyi Ojo were arrested on Monday with two live cartridges, some charms, and other dangerous weapons.
Adewinmbi said: “During cross-examination, the suspects confessed to being members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities and they have been members of the cults for a long time.
“The suspects have also been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a very long time before luck ran out on them.”
