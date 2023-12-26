Amotekun arrests 8 suspected cultists in Osun

The South-West security network, Amotekun Corps, has arrested eight suspected cult members in Osun State.

The Commander of Osun State Amotekun Corps, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), told journalists on Tuesday in Osogbo that the suspects were arrested in a joint operation with the police last Thursday and Monday.

He said the suspects were among those who attacked personnel of the Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad on Saturday.

The commander added that the suspects were arrested during the Iwude Ijesa Celebration in Ilesa Town.

He listed the suspects as Kareem Ojo (32), Adedamola Salamo, (26), Olatunji Ezekiel (24), Adeyeye Adekunle (33), and Tope Oguntade (35).

READ ALSO: Chaos at Ogun SWAN Cup as Amotekun, Police clash (VIDEO)

The remaining three – Adetunde Adeolu, Ajayi Wale, and Busuyi Ojo were arrested on Monday with two live cartridges, some charms, and other dangerous weapons.

Adewinmbi said: “During cross-examination, the suspects confessed to being members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities and they have been members of the cults for a long time.

“The suspects have also been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a very long time before luck ran out on them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now