Chaos at Ogun SWAN Cup as Amotekun, Police clash (VIDEO)

There was violent clash In Ogun State on Tuesday, as members of Amotekun Corps attacked a police officer during the Value Jet/SWAN Security Cup.

Amotekun members, who were competing in the ongoing football competition hosted by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun State chapter, lost control in the 52nd minute of the quarterfinal round when the Police officers scored their second goal.

The atmosphere became tensed in the 65th minute after the center referee, Ayo Amos, issued Amotekun defender Akinloye Ismail Babatunde, Force No: AMT/AN/21418, a red card for violent conduct on Police defender, Odukoya Olanrewaju.

Olanrewaju, a Police defender, was also dismissed from the field of play by the referee for retaliation.

Amotekun defender Akinloye, who had been sent off, returned to the field right away and struck Constable Adesina James, a Police officer who was on the field.

Due to the unsavoury development, fans from the stand entered the field of play to save the police officer from the Amotekun mob onslaught.

Unexpectedly, one Tejuoso Segun, an Amotekun defender with force number AMT/AS/21201, ran off the pitch and then came back with a charm and a broken bottle to assault Inspector Ogunremi Oluwafemi, cutting a serious gash on his lower jaw.

The injured inspector Ogunremi was unconscious for some minutes before he was revived and rushed to hospital for treatment.

The match ended abruptly in the 67th minute.

During the 2021 edition of the SWAN/Security Cup, Amotekun operatives chased referees and spectators from the pitch with charms.

Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the chairman of the organizing committee, Hakeem Akintunde, expressed disappointment at the conduct of the supposed security operatives.

Akintunde said the conduct of the officers negates the rules of the competition.

The former SWAN Chairman urged all participating security agencies to display decorum and comport themselves as trained officers responsible for the safety of lives and property.

Wahala! Wahala!! Amotekun operatives attack Police with charms, knife at SWAN SECURITY CUP pic.twitter.com/4rxP4HNSpi — Hassan Abdulsalam 🇳🇬 (@ProudlyHassan) October 17, 2023

