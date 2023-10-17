Police arraigns 12 s*x workers in Ogun

Police in Ogun State on Tuesday arraigned 12 young ladies at the Abeokuta Magistrate Court over alleged prostitution and indecent behaviour.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge of prostitution, behaving disorderly and in an indecent manner in a public place.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The ladies are – Abosede Adebowale, Olamide Balogun, Folashade Ogunleye, Opeyemi Akanni, Funmilayo Ishola, Ayomide Balogun, Tomisin Olakohun, Bukola Awonusi, Okiki Ogundimu, Jumoke Michael, Olamide Adebayo and Olamide Gbokiki.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sunday at Iwe-Irohin along Oke-Ilewo Road and the Skate Ground in the Panseke area in Abeokuta.

Rawlings said the defendants were parading themselves in an unruly manner and constituting a nuisance in public places to wit prostitution and other sex work.

She added that they were arrested by some policemen in the areas.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 225A(4) and 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A. K. Araba, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate said the surety must be a registered Bondsman with the Ogun State judiciary.

She adjourned the case till November 10 for a hearing.

