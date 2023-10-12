Mother, son in police net for burying stepson alive

A woman and her 19-year-old son have been arrested by operatives of the Kogi State Police Command for burying her stepson alive for allegedly stealing N10,000.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, at Apamisede Community in Lokoja metropolis.

The victim was, however, lucky as Good Samaritans were able to exhume him alive.

An eyewitness, while relating what happened, said the stepmother of the boy directed her eldest son to punish the boy, Friday, for stealing N10,000

While executing his mother’s directive, he first beat the boy’s black and blue and the victim almost lost his two eyes before burying him alive.

The suspect, however, said he was only carrying out the instructions of his mother who asked him to punish his brother for stealing her N10,000 and tried to run away as he had always done.

Read also: 18-yr-old pregnant housewife arrested for beating stepdaughter to death in Bauchi

He also added that his mother had gone to the church, but had left strong instructions for him to punish his brother.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested and undergoing interrogation.

Aya said: “Yes, we are aware. The boy has been arrested and investigation is ongoing as to why and how such thing could happen.”

Aya added that the suspect dug a pit and buried his younger brother alive, adding however, that “he was rescued by neighbours while the suspect has been taken into custody.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now