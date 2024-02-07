Kogi govt ‘tackles’ EFCC over alleged N80bn fraud case against ex-Gov Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Government has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over the anti-graft agency’s allegation that the star’s immediate-past governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, was involved in an alleged N80 billion fraud

A statement issued, on Tuesday, by the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, described the allegation as ridiculous and laughable.

It also accused the EFCC of undermining the efforts of President Bola Tinubu in fighting corruption as its modus operandi has been hijacked by persons determine to see the anti-corruption crusade of the President fail.

The statement also accused the EFCC of working with “criminals masquerading as politicians” to tarnish Bello’s image.

Bello had left office on January 27, 2024, having handed over to Usman Ododo.

The statement said that the probe of Bello: “was not only laughable but portrayed the EFCC as an agency infested with persons whose intents disagree with the noble intention of the President to defeat corruption in Nigeria.

“The fact that the EFCC, in charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022: FRN V. 1. Ali Bello 2. Dauda Suleiman, currently pending before Honorable Justice J.K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division further amended the amended charge to include in the counts the name of H.E Yahaya Bello, describing him as being at large, is ridiculous, laughable and portrays the EFCC as an agency infested with persons whose intents disagree with the noble intention of Mr. President to defeat corruption in Nigeria.

“Being at large of course means that a person is evading arrest or is on the run and cannot be found after an attempt to arrest.

“For the sake of clarity, the original charge is against Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman, Ali’s associate. The offence which H.E Yahaya Bello is alleged to have committed upon which he has been named in the count is a conspiracy to convert the total sum of N80,246,470,089.88, which offence is said to have occurred on or about September 2015 in Abuja. His co-conspirators, according to the count, are Abdulsalami Hudu (Kogi State Government House Cashier) described as being at large too, Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman.

“The count of the offence is most laughable as the election that produced H.E Yahaya Bello, as governor of Kogi was only conducted in November 2015. Indeed, H.E. Captain Idris Wada of the PDP held sway as governor of Kogi State at the material time until he handed over to H.E Yahaya Bello on the 27th day of January 2016.

“H.E Yahaya Bello could therefore not have as of September 2015 conspired with anyone, including Abdulsalami Hudu, a Kogi Government House Cashier to convert any money belonging to the Kogi State Government. It is to be noted that H.E Yahaya Bello before becoming the Governor of Kogi State had no financial dealings with the Kogi State Government which could have permitted him to convert monies belonging to the Kogi State Government, hence, one’s dismay at the allegation.”

