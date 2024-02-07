Politics
Bill to amend Electoral Act passes second reading
A Bill to amend the Electoral Act passed a Second Reading at the House of Representatives, on Wednesday.
The Bill titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 and for Related Matters,” was sponsored by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Delta State, Hon. Francis Waive.
While presenting the Bill, Waive lamented the gaps in the Electoral Act 2022, noting that an amendment of the law to pave the way “for the electronic transmission of results would help the nation’s democracy.”
The lawmaker also called for the review of the voter register every ten years.
“A review of the voter register every 10 years will be a good starting point,” he said.
