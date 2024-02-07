Bill to amend Electoral Act passes second reading

A Bill to amend the Electoral Act passed a Second Reading at the House of Representatives, on Wednesday.

The Bill titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 and for Related Matters,” was sponsored by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Delta State, Hon. Francis Waive.

READ ALSO:Politicians are the biggest problem in Nigeria’s electoral system

While presenting the Bill, Waive lamented the gaps in the Electoral Act 2022, noting that an amendment of the law to pave the way “for the electronic transmission of results would help the nation’s democracy.”

The lawmaker also called for the review of the voter register every ten years.

“A review of the voter register every 10 years will be a good starting point,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now