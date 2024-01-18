Politics
Politicians are the biggest problem in Nigeria’s electoral system
Politicians, according to All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, are the “biggest problem” with the way the nation’s elections are conducted.
Ganduje stated this in a speech on Wednesday, during a visit by Hawa Habibu, the director of election and party monitoring for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The delegation from INEC was engaged in a verification process.
While insecurity is a huge concern to the conduct of elections, politicians also constitute a hazard, according to the APC chairman.
Read Also: Student Loan: Nigerian govt insists January take-off date sacrosanct
“It is important for INEC to undertake the exercise so that they can obtain the viability of political parties for the sake of planning and records and in conformity with the law,” he said.
“I know one of the biggest problems of INEC in conducting elections is insecurity. Everyone will say INEC, but it is the politicians.
“So in order to understand the rules and regulations of election, in order to understand what is required to be a civilized politician, our institutions will be educating our people from time to time, so that they can abide by the rules and it will be digital.
“We have also directed that all our party offices ranging from ward, local government, zone, and states, basically the officers must be available.”
