INEC unveils final list of candidates for bye-election in nine states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the February 3 bye-election in nine states across the country.

The commission announced the bye-election following the death and resignation of lawmakers elected in the constituencies at federal and state levels.

The INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the publication of the timetable and schedule of activities, the personal particulars, and the final list of candidates have been published in INEC state offices and the affected constituencies in line with the Electoral Act, 2022.

The statement read: “These elections will be held on Saturday 3rd February 2024 across nine states of the Federation covering two Senatorial Districts (Ebonyi South and Yobe East), four Federal Constituencies (Shanga/Ngaski/Yauri Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Surulere I Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State and Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State); and three State Constituencies (Guma I State Constituency of Benue State, Chibok State Constituency of Borno State and Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna State).

“The list of candidates is also published on our website and social media platforms.”

