Politics
INEC unveils final list of candidates for bye-election in nine states
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the February 3 bye-election in nine states across the country.
The commission announced the bye-election following the death and resignation of lawmakers elected in the constituencies at federal and state levels.
The INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
READ ALSO: INEC retires four directors from service
He said the publication of the timetable and schedule of activities, the personal particulars, and the final list of candidates have been published in INEC state offices and the affected constituencies in line with the Electoral Act, 2022.
The statement read: “These elections will be held on Saturday 3rd February 2024 across nine states of the Federation covering two Senatorial Districts (Ebonyi South and Yobe East), four Federal Constituencies (Shanga/Ngaski/Yauri Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Surulere I Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State and Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State); and three State Constituencies (Guma I State Constituency of Benue State, Chibok State Constituency of Borno State and Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna State).
“The list of candidates is also published on our website and social media platforms.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...