EMEFIELE: Buhari sheds light on ex-CBN Gov’s controversial political ambitions

A former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has offered insights into why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former governor, Godwin Emefiele remained in his post despite widespread objections.

This is in a new twist to the saga surrounding Emefiele’s controversial 2023 presidential aspirations.

In his newly released memoir, “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023),” auhored by Femi Adesina, Buhari reveals his reasoning, offering a glimpse into the delicate dance between political pressures and central bank independence.

According to the memoir, Buhari cited the lack of “firm evidence” of Emefiele actively pursuing a political career as his primary reason for keeping him at the helm of the CBN.

He acknowledged the public outcry and legal challenges surrounding Emefiele’s participation in the primaries of a political party, but ultimately prioritized the need for stability and continuity at the central bank.

Buhari stated that “unless there was firm evidence against him,” it would be “unfair”, and “an act of injustice to remove him, acting on hearsay.”

The former president added, “If you punish a man unjustly, it could dog his footsteps throughout life, so if you would punish, you must have evidence and you should know that yourself wouldn’t be there forever. You would leave one day.

“I’m very conscious about the morale of people who serve with me. I also expect whoever succeeds me to be fair to me. I have family, friends, who will feel it. I’m very conscious of fairness.”

This decision sparked a heated debate in Nigeria, with critics arguing that Emefiele’s political aspirations compromised his ability to maintain impartiality in his role as CBN governor. They pointed to his involvement in campaign activities and the potential for conflict of interest as evidence of his divided loyalties.

However, Buhari’s supporters defended his stance, emphasizing the importance of central bank independence and the potential for disruptions if Emefiele were to be abruptly removed. They argued that the absence of concrete proof of wrongdoing outweighed the potential for political interference, and that Buhari’s decision ultimately served the best interests of the Nigerian economy.

