Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 2, 2024

1. Umahi accuses Obi of inciting Igbos, uninformed people against Tinubu’s govt

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has accused former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential, Peter Obi, of inciting the Igbo people and other uninformed Nigerians against the administration of President Bola Tinubu over his (Obi’s) stance against the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.Read more

2. WIKE Vs FUBARA: Fight moves to ward level, as PDP faction counters lawmaker’s suspension

A factional ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ngor Ward 1, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State led by its chairman, Owuokagakemi Lawrence, and the ward secretary, Stephen Jumbo, yesterday described the suspension of the member representing Andoni/Opobo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante as unlawful.Read more

3. Lagos govt demolishes 86 partitioned rooms under Ikoyi Bridge

The Lagos State government has discovered 86 partitioned rooms under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in the Ikoyi area of the state.Read more

4. Nigerian govt to compensate victims of Ogun gas explosion

The Federal Government has promised to compensate families of victims in last weekend’s gas explosion in Ogun State.Read more

5. NLC to Nigerian govt: Implement new minimum wage by end of May

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government till the end of this month to finalise the process of the implementation of the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.Read more

6. Reps order security agents to clamp down on marketers hoarding petrol

The House of Representatives Committees on Petroleum Resources (Downstream and Midstream) on Wednesday asked security agencies to clamp down on fuel marketers hoarding petrol and causing arbitrary increase in the price of the commodity.Read more

7. Again, Customs raises FX rate for import duties to N1, 373/$

For the umpteenth time, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has adjusted the foreign exchange rate for import duties to N1,373.64 per dollar.Read more

8. CPPE decries volatility of Customs duty exchange rate

The Center for Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE) has decried the volatility and frequent movement of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) duty exchange rates.Read more

9. Police nabs fake EFCC operatives for robbery, kidnapping in Nasarawa

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have nabbed three fake officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.Read more

10. Champions League Semi: Dortmund take first-leg lead in PSG tie

Dortmund have taken a slender lead in their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris St-Germain.Read more

