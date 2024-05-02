Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 2, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Umahi accuses Obi of inciting Igbos, uninformed people against Tinubu’s govt
Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has accused former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential, Peter Obi, of inciting the Igbo people and other uninformed Nigerians against the administration of President Bola Tinubu over his (Obi’s) stance against the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.Read more
2. WIKE Vs FUBARA: Fight moves to ward level, as PDP faction counters lawmaker’s suspension
A factional ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ngor Ward 1, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State led by its chairman, Owuokagakemi Lawrence, and the ward secretary, Stephen Jumbo, yesterday described the suspension of the member representing Andoni/Opobo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante as unlawful.Read more
3. Lagos govt demolishes 86 partitioned rooms under Ikoyi Bridge
The Lagos State government has discovered 86 partitioned rooms under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in the Ikoyi area of the state.Read more
4. Nigerian govt to compensate victims of Ogun gas explosion
The Federal Government has promised to compensate families of victims in last weekend’s gas explosion in Ogun State.Read more
5. NLC to Nigerian govt: Implement new minimum wage by end of May
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government till the end of this month to finalise the process of the implementation of the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 30, 2024
6. Reps order security agents to clamp down on marketers hoarding petrol
The House of Representatives Committees on Petroleum Resources (Downstream and Midstream) on Wednesday asked security agencies to clamp down on fuel marketers hoarding petrol and causing arbitrary increase in the price of the commodity.Read more
7. Again, Customs raises FX rate for import duties to N1, 373/$
For the umpteenth time, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has adjusted the foreign exchange rate for import duties to N1,373.64 per dollar.Read more
8. CPPE decries volatility of Customs duty exchange rate
The Center for Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE) has decried the volatility and frequent movement of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) duty exchange rates.Read more
9. Police nabs fake EFCC operatives for robbery, kidnapping in Nasarawa
Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have nabbed three fake officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.Read more
10. Champions League Semi: Dortmund take first-leg lead in PSG tie
Dortmund have taken a slender lead in their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris St-Germain.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...