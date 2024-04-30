Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Again CBN says $2.4bn of $7bn forex claim fictitious
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday reiterated its position that about $2.4 billion out of the claimed backlog of $7 billion forex claims were fictitious.Read more
2. Obaseki explains why he increased minimum wage to N70,000
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has explained why he increased minimum wage of workers in the state from N40,000 to N70, 000.Read more
3. Emefiele challenges court jurisdiction in alleged fraud case
The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Monday challenged the authority of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, to handle his trial for alleged abuse of office.Read more
4. Nigerians groan as fuel scarcity bites harder (Video)
Despite assurances by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) that it has resolved the cause of fuel shortages in the country as well as addressing the logistics causing the recent fuel scarcity, long queues have surfaced in major Nigerian cities as motorists have struggled to buy petrol.Read more
5. Rumour of switch to APC resurfaces as Tinubu meets Atiku’s former spokesman, Bwala in Riyadh
Daniel Bwala, the former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential campaign council, met with President Bola Tinubu in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.Read more
6. NNPP orders banks to freeze accounts amidst financial dispute
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has directed banks nationwide to halt all transactions on its accounts, citint financial disputes and alleged misconduct by some party officials.Read more
7. Amid naira’s value fluctuation, CBN raises Customs FX duty rate for cargo clearance to N1,327.35/$1
As the Nigerian official currency, the naira continues to fluctuate in va the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has again raised the exchange rate for paying import duty by 14 percent from N1,164.84/$ to N1,327.35/$ on Monday, April 29.Read more
8. Oil marketers blame NNPCL for fuel scarcity
Oil marketers under the aegis of Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), have laid the blame on the fresh fuel scarcity on the doorstep of the National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.Read more
9. JAMB releases results of 2024 UTME
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.Read more
10. Finidi George takes over as Super Eagles head coach
Former Nigeria International, Finidi George has been officially appointed as coach of the Super Eagles.Read more
