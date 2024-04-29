Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 29, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Don’t disgrace ex-govs, Ortom counsels Yahaya Bello to come out of hiding, surrender to EFCC

Samuel Ortom, the immediate past Governor of Benue State, has counselled former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to come out of hiding and surrender himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Communities (EFCC).Read more

2. Ex-Jigawa Gov, Lamido, says northern govs trip to US for security summit is a display of ignorance

Former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido has lent his voice to the criticism that has continued to pour on some Northern governors following their recent trip to the United States of America to attend a symposium on insecurity organized by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).Read more

3. Implement 25 percent salary upward review, nurses tell state govs

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives has called on the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory to implement the 25 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure and hazard allowance.Read more

4. Fuel scarcity to last for another two weeks – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that issues that led to the scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), widely called petrol, would take another two weeks to be fully resolved.Read more

5. Maersk announces investment of $600m in port infrastructure during ¹¹meeting with Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, secured an investment of $600 million from Danish shipping and logistics company, A.P Moller-Maersk, to expand existing port infrastructure to accommodate more container shipping services in Nigerian ports.Read more

6. SERAP sues NNPC over failure to account for ‘missing $2.04bn, N164bn oil revenues’

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited over the failure to account for and explain the whereabouts of USD$2.04 billion and N164 billion oil revenues, alleged to be missing.Read more

7. Fuel subsidy removal necessary to reset Nigeria’s economy, Tinubu says at World Economic Forum

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the removal of petroleum subsidy was necessary to ensure the reset of Nigeria’s economy.Read more

8. CSOs frown at IGP’s withdrawal of police personnel from Kano anti-graft agency

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the anti-corruption community, including the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre CISLAC, and Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education CHRICED, have condemned the withdrawal of police personnel from the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission by the Inspector General of Police IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.Read more

9. NPFL: Rangers retain top spot with Plateau win as Enyimba beat Katsina Utd

Enugu Rangers defeated Plateau United 2-0 on Sunday to retain top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).Read more

10. Osimhen nets 13th goal of season as Napoli, Roma draw

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen netted his 13th goal of the season as he helped Napoli secure a draw in their Serie A game with AS Roma.Read more

