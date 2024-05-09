Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 9, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Crisis festers as pro-Fubara lawmakers elect factional speaker for Rivers Assembly

The lawmaker representing Bonny State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Victor Oko Jumbo, on Wednesday emerged as the new speaker of the Assembly.Read more

2. EFCC to arraign ex-aviation minister, Sirika for alleged N2.7bn fraud Thursday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) will arraign the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and three others for alleged N2. 7 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.Read more

3. TUC rejects cybersecurity levy, threatens shutdown

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has threatened a shutdown of the country’s economy over the planned implementation of the 0.5 percent cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions.Read more

4. Reps demand military taskforce to address security challenge in Niger

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked security chiefs to launch special joint task force operations to flush out criminals in Shiroro, Rafi, and Munya local governments areas of Niger State.Read more

5. Cybersecurity levy: Obi accuses Nigerian govt of milking a dying economy

Fresh opposition has trailed the imposition of cybersecurity levy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 Presidential election, Peter Obi who described the move as milking a dying economy.Read more

6. PDP to APC: Bury the idea of impeaching Gov Fubara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the latest move to impeach the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.Read more

7. Shell Nigeria taxes, royalties decline by $27m in 2023

Corporate taxes and royalties’ remitted by Shell Nigeria declined by $27m in 2023.Read more

8. New oil bid round for investors not politicians — Lokpobiri

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, said on Wednesday the bid round for the 17 oil blocs in the country are for investors with financial capacity and technical competence.Read more

9. Man arrested for vandalizing Third Mainland Bridge light indicators

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly vandalising the Third Mainland Bridge in the state.Read more

10. UCL: Real Madrid seal comeback win over Bayern to set up Dortmund final

Real Madrid have set up a Champions League final meeting with Dortmund after coming from behind to beat Bayern Munich in their semifinal tie.Read more

