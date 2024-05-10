Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 10, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Sowore leads protest at Police HQ to demand release of detained journalist, Ojukwu (Video)

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, is currently leading journalists and civil rights

activists in a protest at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja demanding for the release of a Nigerian journalist, Daniel Ojukwu who has been in detention since May 1 when he was arrested over an investigative report.Read more

2. Reps summon Umahi, Edun, Fagbemi to explain procurement process on Lagos-Calabar Highway

The House of Representatives has resolved that its Committees on Procurement and Works should summon the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi to explain the procurement process of the contentious Lagos-Calabar Highway project to the House.Read more

3. IPOB cautions South-East youths against joining Nigerian Army

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group agitating for an independent Biafran nation, has issued a warning to youths in Nigeria’s South-East region.Read more

4. Northern Elders reject CBN’s cybersecurity Levy

The recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive imposing a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on banking transactions has sparked controversy, with the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) emerging as the latest voice of opposition.Read more

5. Nigeria won’t survive instability in Rivers, PDP BOT warns, urges Tinubu to intervene

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, on Thursday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis brewing in Rivers State.Read more

6. Reps direct CBN to withdraw circular on cybersecurity levy, says it’s ambiguous

Members of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to withdraw the circular directing financial institutions to commence implementation of the 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy, describing it as “ambiguous”.Read more

7. CAC moves to enforce CBN’s order on PoS registration, operators kick

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has directed banks in the country to ensure compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s order on compulsory registration of Point of Sale (PoS) operators within the country.Read more

8. Nigeria scraps signature bonuses to lure investment in oil sector

In a move aimed at stimulating the oil industry, the Nigerian government, under the leadership of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, has announced the removal of signature bonuses from the bidding process for new oil blocs.Read more

9. Nigerian Army hands over rescued Chibok girl, 3 children to Borno govt

The Nigerian Army has handed over the rescued Chibok school girl, Lydia Simon, and her three children to the Borno State government.Read more

10. Lookman fires Atalanta to Europa League final, to face unbeaten Leverkusen

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored the opening goal as Atalanta thrash Marseille 3-0 in their Europa League semifinal second-leg clash on Thursday.Read more

