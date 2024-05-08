Reps demand military taskforce to address security challenge in Niger

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked security chiefs to launch special joint task force operations to flush out criminals in Shiroro, Rafi, and Munya local governments areas of Niger State.

This followed the adoption of a Motion of Urgent Public Importance presented by the lawmaker from Niger State, Ismail Modibo, during plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Modibo said Shiroro, Rafi, and Munya Federal Constituency was faced with recurring activities of criminals in the state.

He said the areas had witnessed large scale attacks by the criminals including banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in recent times.

The lawmaker said: “There had been series of bandits attacks in the last few months in the areas

“In the recent attack on April, some soldiers and members of vigilante groups were ambushed and killed, on their way to respond to a distress call.”

He stressed that the formation of a special joint security taskforce supported by air surveillance and ground troops would effectively contain the banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling activities in the affected areas.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide necessary relief materials to the victims of the attacks and communities displaced by bandits.

The House also mandated its Committees on Defence, National Security, and Humanitarian Affairs to ensure compliance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now