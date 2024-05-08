News
Reps demand military taskforce to address security challenge in Niger
The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked security chiefs to launch special joint task force operations to flush out criminals in Shiroro, Rafi, and Munya local governments areas of Niger State.
This followed the adoption of a Motion of Urgent Public Importance presented by the lawmaker from Niger State, Ismail Modibo, during plenary in Abuja.
In his presentation, Modibo said Shiroro, Rafi, and Munya Federal Constituency was faced with recurring activities of criminals in the state.
He said the areas had witnessed large scale attacks by the criminals including banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in recent times.
The lawmaker said: “There had been series of bandits attacks in the last few months in the areas
“In the recent attack on April, some soldiers and members of vigilante groups were ambushed and killed, on their way to respond to a distress call.”
He stressed that the formation of a special joint security taskforce supported by air surveillance and ground troops would effectively contain the banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling activities in the affected areas.
Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide necessary relief materials to the victims of the attacks and communities displaced by bandits.
The House also mandated its Committees on Defence, National Security, and Humanitarian Affairs to ensure compliance.
