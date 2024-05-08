Suspected bandits kill NSCDC commander in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday killed an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) identified as Mike Ode in the Shaapera community of Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

The deceased was the commander of the NSCDC agro-ranger in the state before the unfortunate incident.

The agency’s spokesman in the state, Mike Ejelikwu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests four Chinese over illegal mining in Nasarawa

He said the commander was killed during a gun duel with the bandits.

He said: “We lost one agro ranger who incidentally was the commander of the operation. The command has contacted his family.

“The NSCDC has a specialised squad called the Agro Rangers located across Gwer West, Logo, Apa, Kwande, and Guma among others, to provide security for agro-allied investment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now