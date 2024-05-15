Suspected bandits reportedly abduct many in Katsina village

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly invaded Yar-Malamai village in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted several people on Monday.

The victims comprised women and children.

A resident of the area told journalists on Wednesday that the attack took place a few hours after the hoodlums attacked a military camp in the area and killed soldiers.

They also burnt down houses and looted shops in the attack that lasted hours.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq, promised to brief journalists once details on the attack are available.

