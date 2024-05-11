Zamfara rejects Nigerian govt’s planned negotiation with bandits

The Zamfara State government has distanced itself from purported plans by the Federal Government to negotiate with bandits in the state.

The government was reacting to claims in some quarters that the federal government has assigned some individuals to move round the North-West state and negotiate with the bandits

The state Commissioner of Information and Culture, Mannir Mua’zu Hidara Haura, in a statement on Saturday in Gusau, described the move as illegal.

He added that the plan if turned out to be true would not be in the best interest of the state and its people.

The statement read: “The Zamfara state government is not party to it and is not supporting the move.

“On several occasions, Governor Dauda Lawal announced that his government has no plans to negotiate or support any peace accord with bandits operating in Zamfara State and the move is politically motivated by the enemies of the state with a mission to demoralize the plans and commitment of the present administration in fighting banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

“The state government has rejected the so-called peace accord initiative with bandits by this group of individuals and called on the general public as well as security agencies to monitor and reject their movement in the state.

“It is against the wishes of the entire people of Zamfara State.

“This is politically constituted to cause mayhem to our security agencies and the present administration of Governor Dauda Lawal’s efforts in tackling the current security challenges in the State.

“The general public is hereby assured that the state government in collaborations with security agencies, is on top of the security situation in the state and is working tirelessly to ensure that peace returned to the state and the lives and properties of the entire Zamfara people are protected. Issues of banditry have become a history in the state.

“The state government, however, extended its condolences and sympathy to the victims of the recent banditry attacks at Sakaji and Bilbis villages in Kaura Namoda and Tsafe local governments areas, describing the incidents as unfortunate and would not be allowed to continue.”

