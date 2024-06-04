‘Worst is over’, Gov Fubara declares end to political crisis in Rivers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has declared an end to the state’s recent political crisis sparked by disagreements with his predecessor, Nyesome Wike.

Fubara, who faced impeachment threats from lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, claimed the “worst is over.” This statement comes amidst ongoing legal battles and political tensions.

Fubara has been embroiled in a political crisis with his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Last October, he survived an impeachment plot by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Wike.

Last week, Fubara secured a court order restraing the 25 pro-Wike lawmakers from performing legislative functions.

According to a Monday statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara spoke on Sunday at the thanksgiving reception organised by the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom, to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The event was held at the monarch’s residence in Okochiri town of the Okrika Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday evening.

The statement quoted Fubara as saying: “I identify with you, King Ateke Tom and I want to appreciate you for standing with us. As I said, the worst is over concerning the political crisis. What we are doing today is moving forward and advancing our state. And I am happy that you are one of my allies.

“I assure you the only thing that will be associated with our administration is success, success and more success,” he said.

Fubara suggests his administration can now focus on developmental projects and public services.

While Fubara’s statement could signal a turning point towards stability for Rivers State, several factors cast a shadow of uncertainty. The court case remains a potential flashpoint, with the potential to reignite tensions. Additionally, the underlying political rift between Fubara and Wike’s camp hasn’t demonstrably healed.

Further developments in the legal case and the broader political landscape of Rivers State will be crucial in determining whether Fubara’s optimism is justified. Only time will tell if the “worst truly is over” or if this is merely a temporary lull in a longer political battle.

