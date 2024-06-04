INEC extends voter registration in Edo, Ondo

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended voter registration in Edo and Ondo States.

The exercise was initially slated to end on June 5 in the two states.

The commission will conduct governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States on September 21 and November 16 respectively.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Information and Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja the exercise has been extended to June 9 following appeals by stakeholders.

The statement read: “More machines will also be deployed to areas identified to have peculiar needs such as difficult terrain or communal issues,” the statement partly said.

“As of Monday, 3rd June 2024, eight days after the commencement of the CVR, a cumulative of 120, 1458 new voters have registered. Of this figure, 55, 861 (46.4%) are male, while 120, 458 (53.6%) are female.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now