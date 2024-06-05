Nigerians take on Wike for ordering FCT Perm Secs to bow before Tinubu (Video)

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has come in for serious bashing after he was caught on video ordering Permanent Secretaries in the FCT to bow before President Bola Tinubu during the Inauguration of Arterial Road N20 Expressway on Tuesday.

While speaking during the event, Wike instructed the permanent secretaries to bow before Tinubu as a mark of appreciation for appointing them into the positions.

“When people talk about the renewed hope, it is as if it is just mere talk, It is a reality. And we want to use Abuja to showcase that the renewed hope agenda is real, working, practical,” the former Rivers State governor said.

“So Mr. President, this is part of promise made and promise fulfilled. This act was meant to show respect and allegiance to the President, and appreciate the renewed hope brought by Mr. President.”

He then called on the permanent secretaries to come out and bow before Tinubu to show their appreciation to the President.

However, the order has drawn the wrath of Nigerians who have condemned the treatment Wike meted out to the appointees with different reactions.

READ ALSO:Tinubu moves Wike’s ex-chief of staff to NOSDRA

The viral video which was posted by an X user with the handle @OneJoblessBoy, has this caption:

“The moment Nigeria’s FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike asked Permanent Secretaries to bow before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The moment Nigeria’s FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike asked Permanent Secretaries to bow before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. pic.twitter.com/wCY3eAasrd — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 4, 2024

Then the reactions:

@Salamadoza: “Wait o, is this the first time they are appointing Permanent Secretary in Nigeria, you will think no one has had this privilege before and they have been appointing thousands before now without noice. Should I say Nigeria has progressed or retrogressed now?”

Wait on, is this the first time they are appointing Permanent Secretary in Nigeria, you will think no one has had this privilege before and they have been appointing thousands before now without noice. Should I say Nigeria has progressed or retrogressed now? — Salama Adamu Joji (@salamadoza) June 4, 2024

@breakyon3ck: “What sort of condescending attitude is this? So because they gave them jobs they have to go through a humiliation process to acknowledge it?? Nigeria will not go anywhere with such people.”

What sort of condescending attitude is this? So because they gave them jobs they have to go through a humiliation process to acknowledge it?? Nigeria will not go anywhere with such people — Wanderlust (@breakyon3ck) June 4, 2024

@Ibukun: “This Wike na something else,he dey remind me when I dey pry school.All those teachers they can flex their muscles anyau.Imagine telling pple that could b his age mate”come out,come out “with commanding tone….o di egwu something.Ol boy d kind cabinet member as ex governor.”

This Wike na something else,he dey remind me when I dey pry school.All those teachers they can flex their muscles anyau.Imagine telling pple that could b his age mate”come out,come out “with commanding tone….o di egwu something.Ol boy d kind cabinet member as ex governor,they — lncurable optimist (@ibukun41585957) June 4, 2024

@Ubteed: “Is just a sad situation,this are people who have spent almost all their lives in the civil service commission but one man want to make it feel like he is the Messiah. Boldly stating they have been going to church/mosque by no change. My Naija.”

Is just a sad situation,this are people who has spent almost all their lives in the civil service commission but one man want to make it feel like he is the Messiah. Boldly stating they have been going to church/mosque by no change. My Naija 😭 — ubteed4real💪 (@ubteed) June 4, 2024

@IkennaOkeh: “The Nigerian political class is populated with people from the dregs of society. The flagrant vulgarity and gluttony is not coincidence.”

The Nigerian political class is populated with people from the dregs of society. The flagrant vulgarity and gluttony is not coincidence. — Nwa ka ibe ya. (@IkennaOkeh) June 4, 2024

@Realisactive: “These ones de feel like God

APC government thinks they are doing Nigerians a favor.”

These ones de feel like God

APC government thinks they are doing Nigerians a favor — Real (@Realisactive) June 4, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now