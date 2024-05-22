Tinubu moves Wike’s ex-chief of staff to NOSDRA

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Adedeji Ashiru as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the president also appointed Chukwuemeka Woke as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

President Tinubu had earlier appointed Woke as the managing director of the OORBDA.

The withdrawal of Woke who served as Chief of Staff in the Rivers State Government House during the administration of former governor Nyesome Wike as the agency’s MD might not be unconnected with the backlash that trailed the announcement.

Ashiru holds a Doctorate in Engineering from the Common Wealth University, the United Kingdom, and has led a consortium of blue-chip companies in addition to earning many stripes in his professional endeavour.

The statement read: “The President expects the new Chief Executive Officers to deploy their competencies to these critical agencies for sustainable gains and turnaround while maintaining utmost transparency in their operations.”

