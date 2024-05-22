Tinubu’s tough options prevented economic downfall, Shettima asserts

Shettima, who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professionals Forum’s Policy Roundtable Conference tagged: “Asiwaju ScoreCard Series” in Abuja yesterday, noted that the country was on the path of economic prosperity despite the temporary pain faced by the citizenry.

The Vice President, represented by his Special Adviser on General Duties, Aliyu Moddibo Umar, said that critical decisions and policies of the administration were germane to the health and future prosperity of the country.

In justification of the decisions taken by the Tinubu-led administration, he stated they “are to guarantee the course of our nation for generations to come instead of postponing the setbacks for our children and their children.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made the difficult but necessary choices to ensure Nigeria’s long-term stability and prosperity are never in doubt. He has chosen a path that, although demanding, promises to save our nation from economic downfall.

“This began with the calculated removal of the fuel subsidy. This decision was not made for its own sake, but to redeem the reality of the nation’s unsustainable debt service-to-revenue ratio, which had grown to alarming levels over the past few years.”

Shettima stressed that the administration’s eight-point agenda provided a clear framework for policies and programmes.

“These initiatives are not just plans on paper; they are actions being implemented to create tangible improvements in the lives of everyday Nigerians.

“Similarly, we are also focused on reducing unemployment and underemployment through various initiatives, including the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative, Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises, and the Expanded National MSME Clinics. These programmes are designed to create more job opportunities and foster economic inclusivity.

“This initiative will empower our youth and ensure that they have the resources needed to succeed, and I assure you that the policy is in place to offer interventions to vulnerable or disadvantaged Nigerians without discrimination or favouritism.

“The ongoing digitisation of revenue collection across all government sectors is expected to yield significant results and enhance the transparency we have promised the people of Nigeria.

“Our economic indicators will improve as we continue to implement our policies, and we are confident that significant growth is on the horizon. The results of our interventions are promising, and we are proud of the progress made in strengthening the Naira,” he said.

