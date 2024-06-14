Tinubu appoints Akande, Olanipekun, Yuguda, 252 others to institutions’ governing councils

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, and 254 others into the governing councils and boards of tertiary institutions in the country.

The Permanent Secretary in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Nnamdi Mbaeri, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Akande would head the University of Ibadan’s governing council.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun, was appointed the chairman of the University of Lagos governing council, and former Bauchi State governor, Isa Yuguda, the chairman of National Open University’s governing council.

A former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, was picked as the chairman of the David Umahi University of Medicine governing council in Ebonyi State and Siyan Oyeweso for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State.

Also appointed were the former APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire, who will head the Federal University of Transportation, Katsina, governing council, and Senator Florence Ita Giwa for Federal Polytechnic, Ugep, Cross River State.

