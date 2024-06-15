EFCC boss, Olukoyede, reveals Tinubu does not interfere in commission’s affairs

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, on Friday, disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has refrained from interfering with the commission’s activities since taking office.

According to Olukoyede, the president has never imposed or dictated any directives, but instead allows the EFCC to operate autonomously.

A statement on Friday by the EFCC’s Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, quoted Olukoyode as saying this while on a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

“Since I was appointed the Chairman of the EFCC, the President has never called me to stop, impose, dictate or prescribe any directive as regards the affairs or activities of the Commission, rather the anti-graft agency has so far enjoyed adequate support needed from the Federal Government towards achieving the mandate of the Commission,” Olukoyede was quoted as saying.

He expressed that the EFCC has received substantial support from the federal government to fulfill its mandate.

The chairman assured Nigerians that the commission will hold political officeholders accountable for their actions, stating that the EFCC will work tirelessly to curb corruption and ensure the responsible management of resources meant to benefit the public.

Olukoyede emphasized that his intentions are not to witch-hunt anyone but to ensure that the president’s strategic plans for a better Nigeria are achieved.

This declaration suggests a commitment to upholding the EFCC’s independence and objective pursuit of its anti-graft mandate.

