Tinubu appoints Lokpobiri, others to gas infrastructure fund governing council

President Bola Tinubu has constituted the Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund.

The Fund will be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), was appointed the chairman of the governing council.

Mr. Oluwole Adama was appointed the Executive Director, and Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe as the council’s secretary.

Also appointed to the council was the NMDPRA Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed.

The statement read: “Other members of the council are representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

“The independent members are – Ms. Amina Maina (North-East), Mr. Edet Ubong (South-South), and Mr. Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West).

“The President mandated the appointees to discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism in line with his administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.”

