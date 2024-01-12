Nigerian govt pushes forward completion of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway by 24 months

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, said on Friday the Federal Government would deliver the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway in 2026.

The minister stated during an inspection of the project.

Umahi was accompanied on the inspection by the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

The minister had earlier committed to the completion of the road this year.

He said: “Initially when we started, Berger had four sections working but we ran into hitches due to funding. Now the Finance Minister has assured us of adequate funding, so we agreed that they are going to go back to four sections.

“By four sections, we are looking at the completion of 15 kilometres of the road every month.

“We are now looking at 24 months to finish the project. We are assured of financing by the minister and the contractors have reassured us that they are going to come back.

READ ALSO: Works Minister, Umahi, sets up committee to investigate N1.5trn debt owed to contractors

“I commend the palliative work done on the road. The signing of the outstanding certificate of N17 billion, then the other of N33 billion is being processed, so we assure you that funding won’t be a problem.”

“Now from Kaduna to Zaria is completed, we have only 20 kilometres between Zaria and Kano, and then we have 40 or 38 kilometres from zero point and then another 82 kilometres undone between Abuja and Kaduna.

“So you can say we have about 88 kilometres plus 82 kilometres which is about 120 kilometres undone within the first section, second section: Kaduna-Zaria completed, 3rd section Zaria-Kano, only 20km is left.

“Our concentration would be to finish that 20 kilometre.”

On his part, Edun assured the contractors of the government’s willingness to fund the project.

“We are here to examine and to hear from the contractors and to get their commitment, encourage and support them to complete this all-important reconstruction of the Abuja- Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

‘They have done over 40 kilometres on this side, we want to urge them to do more. Infrastructure is critical, it is a critical priority of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“That is how we can get food prices down through good transportation, easy transportation of agriculture products.

“That will bring down food prices, inflation and then stabilise the economy and following up on the funding that has been made available to ensure that work is going on at the right pace,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now