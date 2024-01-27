Umahi orders arrest of street traders in Aba

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Saturday, ordered the arrest of some persons trading on the Aba axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Umahi, who was in Aba to inspect the project, directed the security operatives attached to his motorcade to arrest the erring traders.

The minister expressed disappointment over the activities of the traders, saying they would be charged to court in accordance with the law of the land.

He said: “It appears the people here like to inflict injuries on themselves.

“They can’t even allow the contractor to work.

“They drive against traffic. They use the completed road for parks, trading, and dumping of refuse.

“The whole of Aba refuse is being dumped on this road. It is not encouraging at all.

“I will advise the governor to set up a task force here.

“We wouldn’t like after the Federal Government that had spent so much here to see people building and trading on the road.

“So, the only way out for this work to be completed is for the governor to set up a task force and clear the road.

“The citizens of this country will need to do their bit, while leadership also does its bit. That is the only way it will work.

“While Mr. President is passing through sleepless nights on how to solve the problems of a very bad inherited economy, Nigerians should support him and also support themselves.”

He expressed satisfaction with the job done by the contractors.

