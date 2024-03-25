Nigerian govt saved N300bn from Second Niger Bridge new design – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said on Monday Federal Government saved about N300 billion from the new design of the Onitsha axis of the second Niger Bridge.

The minister, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Orji Orji, stated this in Asaba, Delta when he led the ministry’s management on an inspection tour of the bypass to the bridge down to Onitsha.

He said: “We saw that the design was defective and we agreed on a new kind of design.

“That was how we saved the country over N300 billion by that singular movement to that location.”

Umahi also inspected the upgraded 15km section of the East-West road section in Port Harcourt and the Enugu- Port Harcourt expressway, among others.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the jobs and charged contractors to step up their work ahead of the rainy season.

