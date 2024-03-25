News
Nigerian govt saved N300bn from Second Niger Bridge new design – Umahi
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said on Monday Federal Government saved about N300 billion from the new design of the Onitsha axis of the second Niger Bridge.
The minister, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Orji Orji, stated this in Asaba, Delta when he led the ministry’s management on an inspection tour of the bypass to the bridge down to Onitsha.
He said: “We saw that the design was defective and we agreed on a new kind of design.
READ ALSO: Julius Berger hands over Second Niger Bridge to Nigerian govt
“That was how we saved the country over N300 billion by that singular movement to that location.”
Umahi also inspected the upgraded 15km section of the East-West road section in Port Harcourt and the Enugu- Port Harcourt expressway, among others.
The minister expressed satisfaction with the jobs and charged contractors to step up their work ahead of the rainy season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...